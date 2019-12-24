Stokes’ Father In Critical Condition After Suffering “Serious Illness”

Ben Stokes’s father, Ged, was hospitalised in Johannesburg on Monday after struggling a “serious illness” and stays in essential situation, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday. The England all-rounder is not going to be a part of the workforce’s coaching session on Tuesday at SuperSport Park forward of the primary Check towards South Africa, beginning on December 26, the cricket board added. “Ben Stokes’s father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on Monday in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness. He remains in a critical condition,” the ECB mentioned in a media launch.

“The all-rounder is not going to be at England’s coaching session at SuperSport Park this afternoon in order that he might be at his father’s bedside.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the assist of Ben and his household, request that the media and public respect Ben and his household’s privateness right now,” the assertion added.

The England workforce is at present touring South Africa for a four-Check, three ODIs and three T20I sequence. Ben Stokes was a part of the English squad that took on South Africa A in a Three-day apply match which led to a draw on Sunday.

Stokes had scored a advantageous 47 off 65 balls within the first innings as England posted 456 for seven. Joe Denly and Ollie Pope hit centuries whereas opener Rory Burns scored a fluent 56.

James Anderson, persevering with his restoration to full match health after a prolonged harm lay-off, took three wickets towards South Africa A.

Stokes too bowled 13 overs and took the wicket of South Africa A opener Pieter Malan.

The primary Check between South Africa and England begins on the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.