Stokes Rejoins England Team as Ill Father Does Better

Centurion, Dec 25 (AFP) All-rounder Ben Stokes practised with the England group on Wednesday forward of the primary Take a look at in opposition to South Africa, beginning at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

An announcement from the England and Wales Cricket Board stated that Stokes’ father, Ged, remained in intensive care in a Johannesburg hospital however had responded positively to remedy and was in a secure situation.

Ged Stokes, who had travelled to South Africa to look at the cricket, was admitted to hospital on Monday with what was described as a severe sickness. Ben Stokes missed observe on Tuesday to be at his father’s bedside.

The assertion stated the Stokes household thanked folks for his or her assist of the household and particularly the medical practitioners who had handled Ged Stokes.

Though quick bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer appeared to have recovered from sickness, which triggered them to overlook England’s two warm-up matches, three gamers – Jack Leach, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes – missed the group’s last observe due to sickness.

The assertion stated the three in poor health gamers had not been dominated out of choice for the Take a look at. (AFP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Workers could not have modified or edited the content material physique)