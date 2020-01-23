January 22, 2020 | 9:28pm

A World Battle II veteran had his automotive returned to him after the car, which as soon as belonged to Rita Hayworth, was stolen, police stated on Twitter.

Curly Bunfill, who earned three Purple Coronary heart medals, received the Cadillac again on Monday after Sacramento police nabbed the thief, Sacramento County Primary Jail information present.

James William King, 43, was arrested on suspicion of motorized vehicle theft and violation of probation.

King’s bail was set at $60,000.

The “distinct” 1956 Bermuda blue Cadillac Eldorado — which has Hayworth’s identify beveled on the doorways, and the rear and engine block — was stolen Jan. 17, cops wrote on Twitter.

“The owner of this car is a very special man, he is 106 years young and the recipient of not 1, not 2, but 3 purple hearts earned in World War II defending this country,” police wrote.

Bunfill, the automotive’s 106-year-old proprietor, informed KTXL the automotive was gifted to him by “The Love Goddess” after they danced at a celebration.

Curly Bunfill’s “The Rita Hayworth” Cadillac. Twitter

He had labored as a film stuntman.

“Our eyes met and we danced,” Bunfill informed the station. “And she had all these cars in her garage, beautiful, beautiful cars. We danced around the cars.”

Hayworth reportedly requested Bunfill which automotive was his favourite, and he pointed on the blue Caddy. She willed it to him when she died.