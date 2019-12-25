Stolen Zeus the pitbull returns home to Montana for Christmas

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

A canine named Zeus has been reunited along with his household after being stolen and separated by over 2000 miles, sparking a cross-country volunteer mission to deliver him residence for Christmas.

The 9-year-old pit bull from Butte, Montana was reportedly taken from his residence after proprietor Cassandra Rasmussen, a single mom with two daughters, allowed a household pal to stick with them.

In response to Chelsea Staley of the Kanawha Charleston Humane Affiliation, the household pal robbed the family ‘blind’ and stole a variety of issues together with Cassandra’s pockets.

Cassandra and her household had been devastated on the lack of their furry pal and all they needed for Christmas was to have their canine again.

After months of no phrase of what occurred to Zeus, the one who stole the gadgets was discovered alongside him and arrested 2000 miles away in Nitro, West Virginia.

Zeus was taken by authorities and dropped at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Affiliation, the place staffers had been capable of hint his registration to Rasmussen due to a microchip.

Zeus, who weighs 73 kilos, was regarded as too massive to fly, sparking a mammoth cross-country journey by animal transport group Many Paws Volunteer Transport to get the pit bull residence safely to his household in time for Christmas.

The duty concerned at least 15 volunteers who took turns to drive the canine the hundreds of miles over the course of 4 days.

One of many volunteers, Jenn Robles, informed WOWK-TV: ‘It is great, this can be a nice expertise, an important alternative to indicate the folks and communities throughout the USA providing to assist leaping on this to assist reunite this canine with its household.’

Zeus was reunited along with his household on December 16, only a week earlier than Christmas.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Affiliation wrote on Fb: ‘Montana Zeus is HOME!

‘We’re so honored to be part of his journey, and grateful for the volunteers nationwide who made this reunion potential!

‘Whereas Zeus’ journey is a heartwarming vacation story, it is only a glimpse into what animal welfare organizations do 365 days per 12 months, in an effort to save pets’ lives and reunite households.

‘Afterall, it is #allforlove.’