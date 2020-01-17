Stone Age steed or fiery dragon? Exploring the Vale of the White Horse

By Martin Symington For The Every day Mail



The Uffington White Horse is seen from miles away. My first sight of all 374ft of it’s from the B4507 west of Wantage. Lower into the sleek hillside turf, the big-eyed beast seems gracefully elongated however oddly summary, virtually modernist in design.

Which is unusual, since archaeologists inform us the mysterious creature has unfold itself throughout the Berkshire Downs for some three,000 years.

Different figures have been reduce into the undulating chalk of southern England, however most of them are Victorian-era follies. There’s even a phrase for sculpting white horses into hillsides: leucippotomy.

Historical thriller: Uffington White Horse has occupied the Berkshire Downs for three,000 years

Oxfordshire’s Uffington horse, within the care of the Nationwide Belief, actually is historic. Initially it might have been a fertility image or had some non secular significance. No person actually is aware of.

I stride as much as the Ridgeway and summon traces from G.Okay. Chesterton’s The Ballad of the White Horse:

Earlier than the gods that made the gods

Had seen their dawn go,

The White Horse of the White Horse Vale

Was reduce out of the grass.

However is it a horse in any respect? As I strategy the determine, the bottom drops away steeply to a small, rocky outcrop like an upturned bowl.

That is Dragon Hill, on which, in keeping with legend, St George slew the dragon and the dying beast’s blood poisoned the bottom endlessly.

So, is the horse actually a dragon?

Up shut and private, all I could make of the carving is earth scraped from the turf to show broad traces of chalk beneath, as white and vivid as you’d reduce for a classroom.

Slightly below is a dramatic gully and deep bowl curving away in sculptural traces, generally known as ‘the manger’.

Dragon Hill, pictured, on which, in keeping with legend, St George slew the dragon and the dying beast’s blood poisoned the bottom endlessly

Above the ‘horse’ I discover a collection of humps identified, descriptively sufficient, because the ‘pillow mounds’. These are Neolithic and Bronze Age, though, unusually, excavations have discovered they had been re-used for Romano-British and Anglo-Saxon burials.

The primary recorded suggestion that the Uffington determine is a horse appears to be within the 11th century, when monks of close by Abingdon Abbey wrote of the ritual scouring each seven years.

This continued proper via to the late 19th century, as a part of nice festivals held on the hill. These days the horse is ‘re-chalked’ yearly on a July weekend by volunteers; many individuals flip up for the enjoyable of it.

I climb again to the Ridgeway, passing Uffington Fort, an Iron Age fort crowning the hill and made up of concentric ditches and piles.

Then, driving again via the vale, I catch a closing glimpse of the slender determine stretched throughout the hillside.

Distinctly unhorse-like to my eyes now, its magic stays a riddle to be unfolded.