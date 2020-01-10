‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s USA Network Show Gets Second Season

Straight Up With Steve Austin adopted Uncooked all through its run on the USA Community. Season One was successful and now Straight Up With Steve Austin is coming again for a second season.

USA Community despatched out a press launch to tell the general public that Straight Up With Steve Austin is coming again for season two. They’re giving The Rattlesnake eight episodes this time round.

USA Community immediately introduced it has picked up hit unscripted collection STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN for a second season. Anticipated to premiere this summer season, Season 2 will include eight half-hour episodes and is produced by Line by Line Media with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky (“Dirty Jobs”) as govt producers.



Austin had Becky Lynch on his present final season. Will probably be fascinating to see if he will get one other WWE Celebrity on the present for subsequent season. It in all probability wouldn’t really feel like a lot of a chore in any respect for any WWE Celebrity to spend the day with Steve Austin.