New Delhi:

New Indian Military Chief Normal Manoj Mukund Naravane has stated that for the reason that scrapping of the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir the regulation and order state of affairs there has improved.

“After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir there are less incidents of violence. The figures and facts reflect that law and order situation has improved over there,” stated Normal Naravane.

He additionally stated that incidents of stone throwing are negligible and total state of affairs has improved loads.

“If you look at the incidents before August 5 and after August 5, the numbers itself will show that the situation has improved. The incidents of violence, be it stone-pelting, terrorist-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is no doubt about this,” the Military Chief stated.

From August until now, stone-pelting incidents have lowered by 40 to 45 per cent in Kashmir, the Central authorities had acknowledged.

Round 190 stone throwing incidents had been reported from the valley after the scrapping of the provisions of Article 370 and 260 individuals concerned in them had been jailed. In 2019, round 544 incidents of stone throwing befell and 190 of them have taken place since August 5.

Normal Naravane took cost as Chief of Military Employees on December 31, 2019 succeeding Normal Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed India’s first Chief of the Defence Employees. Normal Naravane was earlier serving as Vice Chief of Indian Military. He took cost as vice chief in September.

Earlier than that, he was heading the Japanese Command of the pressure, which takes care of India’s almost four,000-km border with China.