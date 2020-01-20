‘Stop Brexit man’ Steve Bray tripped up by hecklers in Westminster

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

‘Cease Brexit’ protester Steve Bray was heckled by a bunch on the street earlier than being tripped up as he chased one man down.

Mr Bray is thought for standing in shot of live-television broadcasts outdoors the Homes of Parliament whereas brandishing his anti-Brexit placards.

Police had been known as following stories of verbal abuse and assault towards Mr Bray in Westminster, London, on Saturday.

Surprising footage reveals Mr Bray being heckled earlier than one man grabs his hat and runs off.

Mr Bray rapidly runs after him – nonetheless clutching his placard – to cries of ‘Steven is taking him, look’.

A person standing alongside the pavement then places his foot out to journey Mr Bray who is shipped crashing to the ground.

Mr Bray’s cardboard megaphone, which fell from his fingers as he ran, is then stamped on by the thugs.

The particular person filming the assault laughs loudly as a scuffle between the boys ensues.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday by the account ‘Buska Patriot’ with the title: ‘Steve Bray tripped up.’

A Met Police spokesman mentioned: ‘Police had been known as at round 2.50pm on Saturday January 18 to stories of an assault on Horse Guards Street, Westminster.

‘A person and a lady, each of their 50s, reported they’d been verbally abused by plenty of males as they walked down the highway. One of many suspects then assaulted the male.

‘Neither required medical help.

‘The suspects had left the world previous to police arrival; no arrests have been made.’