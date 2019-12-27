Stop Everything You’re Doing and Look at Baby Sonic From the Upcoming Sonic Movie

It’s not too troublesome to win the web over. Merely launch one thing so cute that everybody is pressured to speak about it and debate over how cute it truly is. The most recent factor to take the web by storm isn’t a tiny inexperienced factor. It’s a small blue factor: Child Sonic, from the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. A Japanese trailer for the movie just lately launched depicting a younger model of the hedgehog in all his cute glory. In it, you possibly can catch child Sonic dashing by the beautiful Inexperienced Hill Zone, adopted by a shot of him handing somebody (or one thing) a sunflower.

You may try the Japanese trailer beneath:

The Japanese model of the trailer additionally advertises a Sonic keychain, but it surely’s unclear if we’ll see it or different related merchandise in america.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie generated a whole lot of buzz earlier this yr because of the most important character’s redesign. After the character’s authentic reveal in April of 2019, followers had been vocal in their discontent with how Sonic seemed, a lot in order that the movie was postponed to revamp the character. A brand new trailer later launched depicting an up to date model of Sonic that seemed rather more like he does within the video video games. Regardless of the optimistic reception to the hedgehog’s new look, the VFX studio chargeable for the redesign subsequently shut down after crunching to complete the challenge in time for the movie’s February 14, 2020 launch date.

It’s additionally price questioning if child Sonic was modified together with the grownup model, or if he was all the time imagined to look the way in which he seems within the newly launched trailer. Some vestiges of the unique loathed character design do appear to stay (outdated physique proportions, and people tooth!), however that might simply be us wanting into it too exhausting.

What do you consider child Sonic? Positive he’s cute, however is he cuter than The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” (correctly often known as “The Child”)?

