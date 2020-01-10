“Stop Pitting People Against Each Other”: Kohli On Race For Opening Slots

Virat Kohli was over the moon after India’s stable begin to the yr as they claimed a 78-run, series-clinching win over Sri Lanka within the third T20I in Pune on Friday. Openers KL Rahul, who top-scored with 54, and Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 52, stitched collectively a 97-run partnership as India amassed 201/6 after being put in to bat by Lasith Malinga. India’s restricted overs mainstay opener Rohit Sharma was rested for the just-concluded sequence. With India trying to discover their greatest mixture forward of the T20 World Cup to be performed in October, Kohli is now spoiled for selection so far as openers are involved. Nevertheless, the Indian skipper gave a stern response to the question. “All three openers are pretty strong players, and it’s great to have players playing well in the team. It gives you options. But I think people need to stop pitting players against each other,” Kohli mentioned on the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli added that cricket is a workforce sport and he doesn’t endorse the thought of “pitting people against each other”.

“It’s all about a team game. I don’t endorse this idea of putting people in the team against each other,” Virat Kohli added.

Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets to assist dismiss Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs regardless of a preventing 57 by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Shardul Thakur additionally performed a key half after hitting 22 off eight balls whereas batting down the order after which taking two wickets.

“Good start to this year. We have started on the right track, chasing one game and setting one game. Two very clinical performances, so I’m very happy,” mentioned Kohli.

“Just the confidence of getting that 200 mark every now and then will put us in a good stead. That middle collapse was challenging and what Manish (Pandey) and Shardul did was very good,” Kohli mentioned.

India now host Australia for a three-match ODI sequence beginning in Mumbai on Tuesday.