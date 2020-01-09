Stop taking my name: Chunkey Pandey tells daughter Ananya Pandey after facing heavy backlash

Chunky Panday and Ananya PandayInstagram Fan Web page

Ananya Pandey had been on the receiving finish of criticism when she spoke about her father Chunkey Pandey’s battle within the movie business. She had stated that her father by no means acquired an opportunity to be on Koffee With Karan or labored in a Dharma Productions movie. To this, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi got here with a savage reply, “jaha humare sapne poore hote hai, wahi inki struggle shuru hoti hai .” And ever since, Ananya has grow to be the butt of all jokes on social media.

Individuals had been trolling Ananya for evaluating success with getting a chance to be on Koffee With Karan and speaking about her father’s battle. She reiterated the very fact she is Chunkey Pandey’s daughter and stated that she could be very pleased with it. Nevertheless it appears to be like like Chunkey Pandey has began feeling that him being Ananya’s father is taking a toll on his daughter’s profession.

This was the primary time Ananya was brutally trolled for. Beforehand, she was cornered by the netizens when she had known as her father Tony Shark whereas posing for a selfie collectively together with Farah Khan. And Chunkey’s advise to Ananya asking her to cease taking his identify looks like a determined measure to save lots of his daughter from the social media menace.

Chunkey Pandey, Farah Khan, Ananya PandeyInstagram

“The two times she really got trolled was when she called me Tony Stark and the second was this episode. I want to tell her to stop taking my name,” Chunkey Pandey was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Ananya Pandey’s unlucky episode with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Throughout Rajeev Masand’s newcomers’ roundtable, Ananya had stated, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Pat got here the reply by Siddhant: “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai. “

Netizans have been fast to take the reply and make into memes on social media. A person made a meme: “Delhi Guy: mujhe aaj office se ghar aane mei 2 ghante lag gaye oh no. Bengaluru Guy *who spent 2 hours just at Silk Board*: Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.”

Some even made a Ananya’s remark into memes. A person wrote: “When I use mobile phone while charging it” after which placing an image of Ananya and captioned it: “Mainai bhot struggle kiya hai”.

(With IANS Inputs)