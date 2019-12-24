Store clerk shoots dead an armed intruder during violent robbery

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Printed: 14:57 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 15:26 EST, 24 December 2019

Surveillance cameras have captured the second a comfort retailer clerk shot and killed an armed intruder following a violent battle.

Police stated two masked males entered the shop in San Francisco the place 56-year-old Mark Kasprowicz was working behind the counter on Sunday night time.

One of many males held Kasprowicz at gunpoint whereas the opposite went behind the counter and violently pistol-whipped him.

The shop’s surveillance cameras captured one of many males shoving Kasprowicz to the ground and placing him with one hand whereas grabbing money from the register together with his different hand.

Kasprowicz may very well be seen bleeding from the pinnacle and cowering beneath because the assailant continued to seize the money.

At one level, Kasprowicz rapidly reached for a gun in a drawer subsequent to the register.

The assailant then pistol-whipped Kasprowicz and tried to open hearth however his gun appeared to jam.

Each assailants had been caught on digicam fleeing the shop as Kasprowicz stood up from behind the counter.

Kasprowicz managed to fireplace one shot as his attackers fled.

One of many assailants collapsed and died a few half block from the shop whereas the opposite man acquired away.

Kasprowicz, who’s an Air Pressure veteran, stated his navy expertise helped him keep calm and survive.

‘Intuition simply kicked in,’ Kasprowicz stated.

‘Worry and adrenaline kicked in collectively. I am fortunate to be alive.’

Kastrowitz stated the expertise won’t stop him from doing his job and he’ll return to work after he recovers.

He obtained about 12 stitches in his head on the hospital following the assault.

The identify of the suspect who died was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, the Contra Costa County Coroner’s workplace stated.

Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee confirmed an incident had occurred however didn’t launch additional particulars.