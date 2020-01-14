Storm chaser buys armored truck that can withstand real tornadoes so he can get closer to twisters

By Chris Dyer For Dailymail.com

Printed: 06:11 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:13 EST, 14 January 2020

A storm chaser purchased an armored Batmobile lookalike automobile that was utilized in a twister film so he can get nearer to twisters.

Ryan Shepard purchased the Twister Intercept Automobile that was first utilized in an IMAX movie known as Twister Alley and might face up to as much as 175 mph winds after being examined in an actual storm.

The 14,000lbs ‘Mad Max-type’ automobile was in-built 2007 and Shepard first noticed it whereas working as a manufacturing assistant on the film that was launched in 2011.

After getting used for the movie the automobile that was constructed from the body of a Dodge Ram 3500 truck will likely be used on one other film this spring.

Shepard purchased the TIV from filmmaker Sean Casey and moved it from Illinois to his dwelling in Greeley, Colorado, in two days.

The Twister Intercept Automobile was constructed for the IMAX movie known as Twister Alley. It has bulletproof glass and might face up to twister winds of as much as 175mph

Storm chaser Ryan Shepard, who has spent 14 years following extreme climate, introduced the armored Twister Intercept Automobile so he can journey towards tornadoes

He mentioned through the journey he was continually stopped by curious passers-by who have been intrigued by the weird trying automobile.

Shepard advised CBS Denver: ‘I received pulled over fairly a couple of occasions, most likely in each state alongside the best way. They’re simply largely curious what it is used for.

‘There are a variety of followers behind any such idea of with the ability to drive near tornadoes. I used to be very fortunate to get my palms on this automobile.

‘Lots of people say it appears like a Mad Max-type of auto, it is simply one thing loopy.’

It has a 90 gallon tank and might journey 800 miles and not using a refill and was examined in 25mph winds from a jet engine in addition to 175 mph winds from an precise twister, Shepard mentioned, in response to Shepard.

A nonetheless from the film Twister Alley displaying the Twister Intercept Automobile in motion

The Twister Intercept Automobile additionally has eight layers of two-inch steel making up the partitions in addition to bulletproof glass and 10 specifically made tires.

Spikes pushed into the bottom assist maintain the TIV in a single place throughout excessive winds and hydraulics cowl the underside to cease gusts getting underneath the automobile and blowing it upwards.

Shepard mentioned he was finding out to be a pilot when he started his ardour for storm chasing whereas he was in faculty 14 years in the past.

He now affords excursions annually for individuals who need to get near storms and plans to make use of the TIV as a part of his occupation.

Hollywood was additionally involved in shopping for the putting automobile to make use of for filmmaking, however Casey most well-liked seeing it offered to a storm chaser, Shepard mentioned.