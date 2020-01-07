Stormzy appears in his SLIPPERS on BBC Breakfast

Stormzy turned up for an interview on BBC Breakfast right this moment sporting a pair of slippers after he forgot to carry his trainers.

The grime star stayed in his slippers after a report signing final night time at an HMV retailer in Bristol – and solely realised he was nonetheless sporting them after entering into his automotive to go to the studios at MediaCityUK in Salford, Better Manchester, right this moment.

The rapper was complemented on his £90 Ugg Tasmans by BBC host Dan Walker, who started the chat by saying: ‘Can I say, first up, these slippers are magnificent.’

Stormzy replied: ‘I do know, have you learnt what it’s? I forgot, no, I really forgot, I am an fool, I forgot.’ Walker requested: ‘What, forgot your sneakers?’

And Stormzy mentioned: ‘Yeah, which sounds mad. We have been doing signings – I did a signing in Bristol, we have a signing tonight – however I simply keep in my slippers, after which I got here, I obtained in my automotive and was like, oh, I ain’t obtained my trainers.’

Stormzy, who has one other report signing at an HMV retailer in Cardiff tonight, later added within the interview that his hopes for 2020 have been ‘extra music, touring, then I’ll go to mattress after’.

Walker’s fellow host Louise Minchin joked: ‘Effectively, you are already sporting your slippers.’ And Stormzy replied: ‘Precisely, I am prepared, I am prepared.’

Walker then added: ‘I like the truth that you have rocked them right this moment.’ Stormzy mentioned: ‘I do know, it was an accident, and you realize, the again bit’s all… yeah.’

Following right this moment’s interview, the rapper smiled as he posed for selfies with excited followers outdoors the studios – nonetheless sporting his slippers.

His alternative of footwear prompted a lot laughter on social media, with one viewer saying: If I used to be as well-known or as wealthy as Stormzy, I’d simply reside in slippers and pyjamas and transfer round in a motorised mattress and do all my press whereas consuming toast and mainlining tea.’

One other mentioned: ‘Loving stormzy forgetting to take off his slippers earlier than heading to BBC Breakfast this morning. Ought to have gone the entire hog and saved his jammies on.’

And a 3rd tweeted: ‘Stormzy sporting his slippers on BBC Breakfast as a result of he was half asleep when he obtained within the cab is essentially the most relatable pop star second of all time.’

Within the wide-ranging interview, Stormzy was additionally requested about his outspoken views on politics, together with his help for the Labour Occasion and its chief Jeremy Corbyn.

He mentioned: ‘I knew precisely as an artist with a platform, popping out and standing in favour and backing a politician, in my case I used to be backing Corbyn.

‘That comes with, individuals are going to hate you for politics, individuals are going to ‘ah, you are this’ and ‘you are that’, ‘how are you going to’. I understood that earlier than I did it, however that was my private determination.

‘Additionally, not in an ignorant approach, however lots of people have been saying to me ‘you may have a platform, so that you should not…’ However I used to be like, earlier than my platform I am only a citizen of the UK who can have a political allegiance.

‘Earlier than I am Stormzy with the platform, it is like no, I am only a man with a political view, and I’ve backed it, and it is not my fault that I’ve obtained a platform.’

He was additionally requested about whether or not he feels a heavy accountability in life, pointing in the direction of the title of his second album, Heavy Is the Head, launched final month.

Stormzy mentioned: ‘I all the time attempt to keep as true to myself as potential, and never let that cloud something I say. I all the time wish to say no matter’s on my coronary heart, or on my soul.

‘I absolutely perceive, I am not naive to the truth that I’ve progressed to a degree now the place I’ve obtained a platform the place I’ve obtained affect and I’ve obtained attain.

‘And most days I get up keen to make use of that and stand my floor and chunk the bullet and be defiant and arise for no matter.

‘On the opposite finish of the spectrum, it is tremendous overwhelming while you simply say one factor, otherwise you say a bit factor, and it is like ‘Oh Stormzy’.’

And on his hopes for this yr, he mentioned: ‘I am only a musician, generally my title will get thrown spherical in politics, which I am cool with.

‘However I all the time say I am a musician and I dedicate years and months and time within the studio, and I all the time like that to be on the forefront of what I do.

‘I’ve made a superb album, pleased with it, need the world to listen to it – 2020, that is me, simply extra music, touring, then I’ll go to mattress after.’

Stormzy was one among many superstar backers of Labour on polling day, and he took to Twitter final month to inform his 1.3million followers in a video who he was backing.

He mentioned: ‘[I] by no means voted, all the time checked out politicians – I do not belief you lot, you do not do nothing for my group and my circumstance and my mum’s circumstance.

‘However for the primary time in my 26 years of life there is a man that I belief. Personally for me it’s extremely clear-cut. Jeremy Corbyn is a person of hope, justice and equality. And the opposite man is a f***ing prick. So do not be silly, go vote.’

Additionally final month, ITV apologised to Stormzy after he advised them ‘you possibly can suck my d***’ amid accusations that they had been ‘spinning his phrases’ over an interview through which he mentioned the UK was a racist nation.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, the rapper was requested if the UK was a racist nation, and mentioned: ‘Undoubtedly, 100 per cent. It is like, ‘oh no, we’re not racist’, however there’s quite a lot of racism within the nation.’

ITV headlined their piece on the interview: ‘Rapper Stormzy says UK is ‘100 per cent’ racist’ and acquired a livid four-letter response from the Glastonbury headliner.

Stormzy retweeted the story, writing merely: ‘ITV you lot can suck my d*** for this.’

He then adopted up with a tweet to say: ‘All you publications and media retailers which are deliberately spinning my phrases for some click on bait can suck my d*** and please do not strive beg it sooner or later.’