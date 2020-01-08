Stormzy fires back at Wiley once again on brutal new diss track, ‘Still Disappointed’

Stormzy has hit out at Wiley as soon as once more with one other new diss observe, ‘Still Disappointed’. Pay attention beneath.

Earlier this week, the ‘Heavy Is The Head‘ artist branded Wiley a “crackhead cunt” on his authentic ‘Dissatisfied’ observe. This got here after the Godfather of Grime stated that Stormzy was “worse than Ed Sheeran” on his personal track, ‘Eediyat Skengman’.

Learn Extra: The largest speaking factors from ‘Eediyat Skengman’, Wiley’s diss observe towards Stormzy

In response to the diss, Wiley right now (January eight) dropped ‘Eediyat Skengman 2‘ which sees the rapper take aim at Stormzy’s mom.

“If I see your mum down Croydon market / I’m gonna rip that weave off her head, lifeless,” he raps on the observe.

Tonight, Stormzy took issues up a notch with ‘Still Disappointed’ – which incorporates the accusation that Wiley put his personal mum’s “life in danger”. Elsewhere, he calls his rival’s sister a “little bitch”.

Referring to Wiley’s earlier feedback, he asks: “Why you want to speak about mums a lot? The place’s yours?”

Stormzy then spits: “Wiley you must have been the one to information us / However because you wanna diss my mum a lot / Let’s speak about why you moved your mum to Cyprus.

“That poor little lady was scared in the home / ‘Cause you put her life in danger, you prick / Since shots fly through your window / You couldn’t be the one to avoid wasting her you prick.”

The feud between the pair kicked off final week when Wiley attacked Stormzy on Twitter for collaborating with Ed Sheeran.

In flip, Stormzy branded Wiley a “prick”. “OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad,” he stated.