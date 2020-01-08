Stormzy – “Still Disappointed” (Wiley Diss)

Stormzy simply gave his Wiley beef its “The Story Of Adidon,” or perhaps its “Back To Back.” No matter parallel you wish to draw with different latest rap feuds, the purpose is Wiley could not recuperate from this one .

To recap this feud thus far: Wiley is among the founding fathers of UK grime. Stormzy might be the largest rapper in England proper now, a famous person who has crossed over into full-fledged pop music. Stormzy’s latest victory-lap album Heavy Is The Head features a music referred to as “Wiley Flow,” an homage to Wiley. It apparently didn't sit effectively with Wiley as a result of earlier this week he launched “Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send),” on which he rejected the homage and critiqued Stormzy's willingness to collaborate with pop stars like Ed Sheeran: “You never cared about grime, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watered-down music. “This impressed Stormzy's response observe” Disappointed, “which featured a number of humorous nonverbal communication and features like,” The old man's got a death wish / Old man, you ' ll regret this / Alright then, challenge accepted. “

Two days later, Wiley has but to reply, but it surely hasn't stopped Stormzy from following up “Disappointed” with “Still Disappointed.” Final time, he principally blustered about what an enormous star he’s and the way Wiley will remorse beginning shit with him. This time, he exhibits fairly than tells.

Stormzy begins the music by complaining that Wiley’s preliminary shot concerned some lyrics about Stormzy’s mom. “So why you like to talk about mum so much?” Stormzy asks. After a quick pause, he inquires, “Where's yours?” He then unspools a story about Wiley shifting his mom in another country as a result of he couldn't defend her. “All the males in your family are weaklings,” Stormzy raps at one level. In the long run, he declares, “Yo fuckboi, tell me how you wanna die / 24 hours to reply.”

All that is set to visuals by go-to grime video director Kaylum Dennis through which Stormzy casually smokes and clasps a espresso cup. It's an effortlessly swaggering efficiency from a man who would clearly be a star even with out making Ed Sheeran collaborations. Watch beneath.

Hopefully Wiley can preserve this going as a result of it seems A-list grime beef is extraordinarily tasty.