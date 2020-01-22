Strandja Memorial Boxing: Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa Reach Quarters

4-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) and defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) on Wednesday sailed into the quarter-finals of the Strandja Memorial Boxing match with resounding victories of their second-round bouts in Sofia, Bulgaria. Additionally making the quarters was nationwide medallist Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) after a complete 5-Zero overcome Eire’s Kieran Molloy. Zareen was declared the winner after native favorite Sevda Asenova forfeited throughout the opening spherical of the competition. Asenova was a former gold-medallist on the occasion, which is into its 71st version this 12 months.

Former world bronze-medallist Thapa defeated Poland’s Pavel Polakovic 5-Zero in his final 16 stage conflict. He had obtained a gap spherical bye.

In different males’s bouts, Commonwealth Video games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) superior after defeating France’s Enzo Grau in a 1-Four verdict.

There was disappointment elsewhere as India endured six opening-round defeats on Tuesday night.

Among the many males, South Asian Video games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana (75kg), Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar (52kg), Narender ( 91kg), and Naveen Kumar (91kg) made early exits.

Nupur (75kg) and Lalita (69kg) had been those to bow out within the girls’s draw.

Nupur was outpunched Zero-5 by France’s Davina Michel, whereas Lalita misplaced 1-Four to Poland’s Karolina Koszewska.

Khatana was crushed Zero-5 by the USA’s Javier Martinez. Narender additionally misplaced by the same margin to a different American — Richard Torrez Jr.

Deepak went down 1-Four to Spain’s Gabriel Escobar. Naveen misplaced Zero-5 to Italy’s Abbes Mouhiidine.

Greater than 30 nations are collaborating within the match, that includes over 250 boxers.