Strange Ranger Release Bernie Sanders Benefit Comp Feat. Wild Pink, Greta Kline, & amp; Blackberries

Portland indie mainstays Unusual Ranger have assembled a brand new compilation benefitting Bernie Sanders ’presidential marketing campaign. The 20 – monitor Bernie Speaks With The Group comprises beforehand unreleased materials from numerous noteworthy Unusual Ranger friends together with Wild Pink ( masking Shane MacGowan's “Lonesome Highway”), Lexie (an alias of Frankie Cosmos' Greta Kline), MZM (the solo undertaking of Model Pussy's Marisa Dabice), Shamir, IAN SWEET, Justus Proffitt & Jay Som, Kevin Krauter, Thanks For Coming , Oceanator, Dylan M. Howe, Smut, and extra.

An announcement from Unusual Ranger:

This can be a compilation in help of the presidential marketing campaign of Bernie Sanders. All proceeds can be donated to the marketing campaign. With all of the horror on the planet, a vote for Bernie is a vote for sanity- for goodness. A greater world is feasible, though the prevailing constructions of energy attempt to persuade you it isn’t.

Local weather change ravages, overwhelmingly affecting the underprivileged. Stagnant wages maintain employees motionless. The US “healthcare system” preys on the weak and one other insane warfare hovers above the Center East. As musicians in America, a few of this impacts us- some doesn’t. “DIY” is without delay extremely politicized and under no circumstances. We hope that because the election attracts nearer, the Sanders marketing campaign and all that it represents will discover its manner into conversations at each basement present attended by younger folks in 2020.

Solely by a mass motion of affection and goodwill can we struggle for actual, structural change. So please, vote for Bernie but additionally when you can donate to Bernie, volunteer for Bernie, inform your mates and bandmates about Bernie. The longer term could be nice, however we’ve got to make it so!

xoxo