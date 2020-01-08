Stranger Things 4 filming location rumors are a good sign for Hopper fans

A latest report a few Stranger Issues four filming location may imply Jim Hopper remains to be alive in that Russian Jail from the top of Stranger Issues three.

For those who’re hoping to see Jim Hopper return in Stranger Issues four, the most recent wave of Stranger Issues rumors ought to cheer you up.

In response to a report from Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse, Stranger Issues four is scheduled to start filming in Lithuania within the close to future. The report doesn’t point out the precise filming date.

The Murphy’s Multiverse scoop isn’t the primary we’ve examine Stranger Issues beginning manufacturing in Lithuania. There have been rumors on Reddit and different fan boards courting again to final month. Sadly, it’s unattainable to substantiate that data and who it’s coming from.

In response to a report from What’s on Netflix, Stranger Issues four was scheduled to start out manufacturing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Whatever the begin date, the rise in rumors about Lithuania is beginning to give Hopper followers slightly extra hope that their man is alive and being held within the Russian jail that we noticed on the finish of season three.

The report additionally claims Stranger Issues four might be filming in an previous jail and utilizing areas close to the place the HBO sequence Chernobyl was filmed. Very fascinating, certainly.

Netflix isn’t shifting manufacturing midway internationally for simply anyone. If manufacturing is absolutely shifting to Lithuania, there’s a very good likelihood that Hopper remains to be alive in that jail.

It is going to be fascinating to notice how lengthy the crew might be in Lithuania to movie these scenes. Will they be doing all of the exteriors in Lithuania after which coming again to the sound phases in Atlanta to movie the entire inside scenes? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient!

In response to the report, the complete season won’t be filmed in Lithuania. After they wrap in Europe, manufacturing will transfer again to Atlanta.

It must be famous that Netflix has not commented on any of those rumors, they usually most likely gained’t till precisely the second the streaming community needs to. As a result of Stranger Issues is such an enormous present, there’s certain to be some data, together with pictures from the set or of the manufacturing crew, to return from Lithuania within the subsequent few months. We’ll you’ll want to let you understand if these rumors are confirmed or if it’s all simply smoke.

Over the previous few weeks, there have been tons of rumors about Stranger Issues four, the discharge date and the beginning of manufacturing. I don’t know what to make of every thing, actually. Something can go wild on-line lately.

On the time of publishing, it appears to be like like Stranger Issues four is coming to Netflix in 2021. If the reviews are to be believed, manufacturing will final by August, and that makes for a very tight window to get the present edited and promoted for a 2020 launch. Some followers suppose it a 2020 launch date is feasible, although!

We’ll let you understand extra about Stranger Issues four once we discover out!