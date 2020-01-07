Stranger Things 4 reportedly starts filming today

In accordance with a current report, Stranger Issues four has began manufacturing! Manufacturing is scheduled to run from January to August 2020.

Excellent news, Stranger Issues followers! Stranger Issues four begins filming on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, based on a report from What’s on Netflix.

Netflix has not formally confirmed the beginning of manufacturing but. When Stranger Issues three began filming, the streaming community shared a video from the desk learn to let followers know filming had began.

We’re hoping for one thing just like occur with the beginning of manufacturing on the brand new season, though it in all probability gained’t be till tomorrow, on the earliest. That’ll give them time to movie and edit a brief video from the desk learn or one thing like that.

Given the stakes of the season, it’s totally potential we gained’t hear something from Netflix through the filming of Stranger Issues four.

As you recall, the third season ended on considerably of a cliffhanger. There’s an American being held in jail at a Russian base the place the Russians are feeding different prisoners to a Demogorgon. We predict that American occurs to be Hopper, performed by David Harbour. Netflix will seemingly need o hold Harbour’s involvement, or lack thereof, a secret so long as they will. So, that’s one cause to not anticipate a video from the set of Stranger Issues four like we received for Stranger Issues three.

To movie season four, Harbour must be in and round Atlanta, the place Stranger Issues movies, and it’s going to be actually onerous to maintain his presence there a secret except he simply lives in his trailer and goes to and from set day-after-day.

TV Line broke the information within the fall of 2019 that Stranger Issues four would begin manufacturing in January 2020. Manufacturing is scheduled to final till August, which places a 2020 launch date in jeopardy. I had been assuming Stranger Issues four can be pushed again till 2021 as a result of there’s at all times a reasonably large hole between the top of manufacturing and the premiere of the season for earlier seasons of the collection.

A current tweet from the Stranger Issues Writers has many followers pondering the brand new season goes to premiere on Netflix in December 2020. We’ll let you realize extra as quickly as we discover out. Clearly, it’d be nice to see this new season as quickly as potential!

I’m simply completely satisfied this nice collection is coming again. I’d wait years, if I’ve to, to see the brand new season of the collection, so if it’s 2020 or 2021, it makes no distinction to me. I simply need the Duffer Brothers and their crew to have the time to make this season pretty much as good because it may probably be.

Keep tuned for extra information about Stranger Issues four! We’ll remember to share any information in regards to the new season because it breaks!