Stranger Things 4: Tweet hints new season is coming this year

A brand new tweet from the Stranger Issues writers has followers pondering Stranger Issues four can be launched on Netflix in 2020 in spite of everything.

The Stranger Issues four launch date has been some of the mentioned and debated issues on the web in 2019 and the early days of 2020. Primarily based on a latest tweet from the Stranger Issues writers, many followers consider Stranger Issues four is coming to Netflix in 2020, based on a report from What’s on Netflix.

On New 12 months’s Eve, the Stranger Issues Writers tweeted “we’re not in Hawkins anymore” in the course of a “2020” define.

In fact, followers have taken this as affirmation that the brand new season is coming in 2020. After posting the tweet, the Stranger Issues Writers haven’t commented on any of the followers asking if it means the season is coming in 2020. Netflix has not commented on the information.

We shared the tweet under!

After I first noticed the tweet, I didn’t suppose this was affirmation that the brand new season is coming in 2020. To me, it was simply one other social media factor individuals have been doing. After additional consideration, it does appear to counsel there’s a risk that the brand new season might be launched in 2020.

This is perhaps the excellent news Stranger Issues followers have been ready for! I’m nonetheless a bit skeptical, although. The truth that Netflix has not commented but is attention-grabbing. Normally, they’d wish to break the information first or they’d pile on the information by retweeting and sharing from the handfuls of accounts related to the streaming community.

Earlier than we get actually into the discharge date speak, let’s look at the Stranger Issues four timeline. The third season premiered in the summertime of 2019, and Netflix introduced the renewal within the fall. We knew the present was coming again for season four, however Netflix needed to make it official.

Later, TV Line reported the brand new season would start filming in January 2020 and manufacturing would doubtless final by way of August. In keeping with a report from What’s on Netflix, manufacturing is slated to start on Jan. 7, and it’ll final by way of Aug. 5.

Usually talking, Stranger Issues often has an even bigger hole between the tip of manufacturing and the discharge of the season. The third season wrapped filming in November, and it was launched in July of the subsequent yr. That’s about seven months. As you’ll be able to see, this might be a very fast break between manufacturing and launch.

For the reason that launch of Stranger Issues three, I’ve been working underneath the belief that there could be an enormous break between seasons. I’m hoping that’s not the case, however it’s not the norm for the way Netflix or Stranger Issues have performed issues to this point.

If Stranger Issues four does premiere in 2020, it’s going to doubtless be in December 2020, doubtless round Christmas. There’s simply no method the present goes to be launched sooner than that. They’ll want at the least 4 months from the tip of manufacturing to edit the brand new season and market it.

Once more, I’m undecided the season can be added in 2020, but when it does, it’s doubtless as a result of the story can be set round Christmas, and that’s tremendous thrilling to consider all the chances. We all know Eleven and Will are heading again to Hawkins for Christmas. Mike and Eleven mentioned that within the season three finale, so that might be a good time to deliver these characters all again collectively.

We assume the final season of Stranger Issues left off round October, so a few months would have handed earlier than we catch again up with these characters in Stranger Issues four.

I’ve to say that I really like the thought of Stranger Issues four coming to Netflix across the holidays. Once more, I’m a bit skeptical about the potential of squeezing manufacturing, post-production and promotion in inside a yr. However, that tweet is beginning to open me as much as the concept that it is perhaps doable!

Keep tuned for extra information about Stranger Issues four!