Stranger Issues – Credit score: Netflix

A brand new yr means new fan conventions. And two of Netflix’s hottest reveals – Stranger Issues and Lucifer – could also be coming to a metropolis close to you!

Creation Leisure lately introduced its 2020 fan conference lineup with “Stranger Con” and “Salute to Lucifer” on the record. Due to the leisure firm, you’ll have the prospect to have a weekend filled with your favourite stars from two of Netflix’s largest reveals.

And in contrast to larger-scale conventions Wizard World or Comedian-Con, these two occasions focus solely on the reveals! Beneath are some particulars about each:

Stranger Issues

April Four-5, Los Angeles, CA

June 13-14, Edison, NJ

July 11-12, Chicago, IL

Who will likely be there (extra company might be added):

Los Angeles: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Chester Speeding, Sadie Sink, Matty Cardarpole

New Jersey: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Chester Speeding

Chicago: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Chester Speeding

Lucifer

Might 2-Three, Chicago, IL

October 17-18, Whippany, NJ

Who will likely be there ( extra company might be added):

Chicago: Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Rachel Harris, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro

New Jersey: Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Rachel Harris, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro

You should definitely maintain checking the Creation Leisure web site for visitor updates and costs (tip: typically they launch “Early Bird” costs, so in case you wait too lengthy they will go up).

Each “Stranger Con” and “Salute to Lucifer” have a few of the largest stars from every present, which is so thrilling!

Final yr, Creation Leisure hosted Stranger Issues and Lucifer conventions, however I wasn’t capable of go to both of them. However, I’ve been to different conventions hosted by the corporate so I’ve gathered some issues so that you can anticipate in case you’ve by no means been to a Creation Leisure conference and a few suggestions that can assist you out.