Stranger Things fans can stay at an 80s-themed Airbnb in St Louis inspired by the Netflix show 

For followers of Stranger Issues, this might be the proper Airbnb – as a result of it is impressed by the hit Netflix present.

The Upside Den, in St Louis, Missouri, is an 80s-themed basement rental that recreates a number of of the units from the sci-fi drama.

Its options embody a reproduction of the alphabet wall lined in Christmas lights that Joyce (Winona Ryder) makes use of within the first season to contact Will (Noah Schnapp).

Contained in the Upside Den, a Stranger Issues-inspired basement, in St Louis, Missouri, which is on the market to lease on Airbnb

There’s additionally a pillow fort – a nod to the hiding place of telepathic character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) – and for breakfast Eggo Waffles, one in every of her favorite meals, are served.

Consistent with the 80s theme, there’s a VHS participant with greater than 50 traditional films accessible to observe, in addition to quirky 80s furnishings.

Consistent with the 80s theme, the rental has quirky 80s furnishings and rugs in addition to a classic VHS participant

The Airbnb rental contains a pillow fort, left, which is a nod to the hiding place of telepathic character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Pictured proper are the films that company can watch on the VHS participant

Stays on the Upside Den begin from simply $49 (£37) per evening earlier than taxes and there’s sufficient area for as much as 4 company

Company staying on the Airbnb can get pleasure from Eggo Waffles and low for breakfast. There’s additionally a microwave, mini-fridge and toaster accessible to make use of

The bed room within the basement rental. It at the moment has a score of four.95 out of 5 with practically all earlier company giving it rave evaluations

The itemizing states that the basement rental has its personal lavatory and entrance, pictured

The itemizing states that the basement rental has its personal lavatory and entrance with company allowed ‘free reign’ of the yard.

There’s additionally a microwave, mini-fridge and toaster accessible.

Stays begin from simply $49 (£37) per evening earlier than taxes and there’s sufficient area for as much as 4 company.

The rental at the moment has a score of four.95 out of 5 with practically all earlier company giving it rave evaluations.

Deanna wrote: ‘This place was all the things I may think about and extra! The non-public Stranger Issues touches took this place above and past.’

Darcy stated: ‘If you’re a fan of Stranger Issues or simply need to step again into the 80s that is your home. Plenty of enjoyable and made my 15-year-old daughter have a birthday she’s going to always remember.’

Whereas McKenzie added: ‘Actually enjoyable classic decorations and plenty of leisure accessible together with board video games and VHS tapes! The mattress was very snug and heat.

‘Loved complimentary Eggo waffles and a cup of espresso within the morning! Couldn’t get a lot better than that.’

Netflix renewed Stranger Issues for a fourth season in late September. The third season was the second most-watched present on the streaming service in 2019.