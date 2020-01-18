News TV SHOWS

Strap Match Stipulation Added To WWE Royal Rumble Match

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE Royal Rumble goes down on January 26th. Now one title match is a strap match.

Click on right here for our Friday Night time SmackDown outcomes.

Daniel Bryan was capable of get the perfect of The Fiend this week on SmackDown. He had some assist from Kane. The Fiend ran away, however Bryan bought a piece of his dreads as he retreated again underneath the ring.

After every thing was mentioned and finished, Daniel Bryan challenged Bray Wyatt to a strap match. The 2 had been already slated to battle on the Royal Rumble for the WWE Title, however now they are going to have a strap match bathed in The Fiend’s pink mild.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment