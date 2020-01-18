Strap Match Stipulation Added To WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble goes down on January 26th. Now one title match is a strap match.

Daniel Bryan was capable of get the perfect of The Fiend this week on SmackDown. He had some assist from Kane. The Fiend ran away, however Bryan bought a piece of his dreads as he retreated again underneath the ring.

After every thing was mentioned and finished, Daniel Bryan challenged Bray Wyatt to a strap match. The 2 had been already slated to battle on the Royal Rumble for the WWE Title, however now they are going to have a strap match bathed in The Fiend’s pink mild.