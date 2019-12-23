Stream Ariana Grande’s New Live Album K Bye For Now (SWT Live)

Ariana Grande has had an enormous yr and a half. After releasing Sweetener in August of final yr, she rapidly adopted it with Thank U, Subsequent this previous February. We have been large followers of each right here at Stereogum – we included Thank U, Subsequent on our latest countdown of the most effective albums of 2019, whereas Sweetener ranked in our high 10 of 2018 in addition to showing in our large decade-spanning retrospective of the most effective albums of the whole 2010 s. (We additionally counted songs from every amongst our private favorites each final yr and this yr.) And now, earlier than 2019 involves an in depth, Ariana's again with yet one more launch to cap all of it off.

In the midst of the evening, Grande returned with the pseudo-surprise drop of Ok Bye For Now (SWT Stay) , a brand new stay assortment culled from the expansive tour she launched earlier this yr following the rapid-fire launch of the 2 sister albums. She had beforehand teased the discharge by way of Instagram final month, however we didn't know any concrete particulars about when it’d arrive. Seems, it's simply in time for the vacations. Joyful Hanukkah and / or merry Christmas, Arianators.

Clocking in at about 90 minutes throughout 32 tracks, Ok Bye For Now is dominated by materials from Sweetener and Thank U, Subsequent , but in addition options previous favorites from her earlier albums, together with “Dangerous Woman” and “Into You.” It options visitor appearances from Infantile Gambino, Massive Sean, and Nicki Minaj. There was an entire lot of well-publicized battle and setbacks in Grande's life previous the period of those albums, and persevering with on by way of them. But it surely sounds just like the tour, ultimately, resulted in triumph, and now Grande will get to tie a bow round all of it with a little bit victory lap. Test it out under.

Ok Bye For Now (SWT Stay) is out now by way of Republic Data.