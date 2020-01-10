Stream Chubby And The Gang’s Debut Album Speed ​​Kills

Chubby And The Gang are a London rock band specializing in huge, loud, churlish punk rock. Their debut album Velocity ​​Kills is out subsequent week – on Static Shock Information, although they've additionally launched music by way of Memphis garage-punk establishment Goner Information – and it's streaming in full now . That is excellent news if in case you have an affinity for enormous barroom gang choruses, energy chords at breakneck tempos, rock spelled R-A-W-Ok, visceral gratification on the expense of all nuance, and many others.

Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco produced and combined Velocity ​​Kills , and it definitely bears some resemblance to that band’s onslaught, however with out all of the art-damaged proggy trappings. He additionally wrote the album description on the Bandcamp, which incorporates this: “Wall to wall speedy punk bordering on the recklessness of Motorhead, the single mindedness of the Kids, the streetwise panache of Cockney Rejects, and the occasional curveball pasted in to keep us all surprised. “Dig into it under.

Velocity ​​Kills is out 1 / 17 on Static Shock. Pre-order it right here.