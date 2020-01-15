Stream End It's One Way Track EP

The Baltimore band Finish It play quick, bruising, ignorant hardcore – absolute struggle music with no room for nuance or subtlety. Again in 2017, Finish It launched a demo. They're simply now getting round to following that up with their official debut EP One Means Observe , which jams 4 songs into about six minutes. It's fiery, efficient stuff. In a press launch, frontman Akil calls the songs “Baltimore hooligan anthems” – three phrases that may all the time seize my consideration. That description, it seems, is absolutely correct. Stream the EP under.

The One Means Observe EP is out 1 / 17 on Flatspot Data.