EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Stream Ghouli’s Nothing EP

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Judging by identify and canopy artwork, you’d assume that Ghouli have been funereal doom metallic or one thing. They aren’t. As an alternative, the Richmond band make a quick, wound-up type of DIY hardcore punk, one which's each nervous and fearsomely offended. Up till now, the band solely had a demo to its identify. However right this moment, Ghouli have launched Nothing , their debut EP. It's a complete ripper – six songs, all of them robust and driving and passionate. We put a kind of songs in our first hardcore column, and now we will hear the complete factor.

Iron Reagan / Haircut collaborator Bob Quirk recorded the EP, and it's supreme hardcore manufacturing: Clear sufficient you could hear all the things and that the riffs hit exhausting, soiled sufficient that it nonetheless sounds uncooked and pressing. Frontwoman Mackenzie – no final identify given – has an ideal sandpaper growl. And the songs are simply good . Stream the EP under.

The Nothing EP is out now, and you may get it at Bandcamp.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment