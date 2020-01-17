Stream Holy Fawn's New The Black Moon EP

Eminem isn't the one particular person to come back out with a brand new shock file out at this time. Again in 2018, the Arizona band Holy Fawn got here out with Dying Spells , a crushing, black metal-influenced shoegaze album that impressed absolutely the hell out of us. At present, the quartet have adopted that album up with a brand new EP referred to as The Black Moon . So far as I can inform, there was no prior forewarning. This factor simply confirmed up.

Title apart, The Black Moon has nothing to do with mid – ’90 s New York rap. (That's most likely a great factor, although I might no less than be curious to listen to a blackgaze tackle “I Got Cha Opin.”) As an alternative, The Black Moon represents a hell of an announcement for Holy Fawn. It solely has three songs, however these three songs comprise multitudes.

There’s not a lot black steel affect on The Black Moon . As an alternative, all three tracks take completely different turns. “Candy” is heavy, bruising, attractive riff-music. “Tethered” is an ambient mood-piece. And the seven-minute “Blood Pact” is a looking out inner journey that has moments of near-mystical magnificence and stretches of windswept bleakness. On first pay attention, this EP is a hell of an achievement. Pay attention beneath.

The Black Moon is out now on Triple Crown.