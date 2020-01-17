Stream J. Cole's Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut Featuring Vince Staples, 6lack, Saba & amp; Blackberries

Final yr, J. Cole launched a fantastically chaotic compilation album referred to as Revenge Of The Dreamers III , which was recorded throughout what appears like a really productive 10 day rap camp in Atlanta that produced 142 songs in whole. Eighteen of these tracks had been included on the unique compilation, and at this time J. Cole has put out a Revenge Of The Dreamers III that includes 12 new tracks. Two of them, Ari Lennox’s “Bussit” and EARTHGANG’s “Still Up” (that includes REASON), had been put out a pair days in the past, and now the entire director's minimize is right here.

Lots of the featured artists come from J. Cole’s Dreamville roster, however there are some that don’t. The brand new tracks provide up materials from a wide-ranging crew that features Vince Staples, 6lack, Saba, Smino, JID, Buddy, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, REASON, and fairly a couple of extra.

Take a look at a stream of the expanded compilation under – word that the primary 18 tracks are the beforehand launched stuff, and dig into the 12 new songs proper after that.