Stream Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir’s New Album Jesus Is Born

All this yr, Kanye West has been placing on his Sunday Service reveals and his numerous operas with a choir in tow. His come-to-Jesus second has already resulted in a correct full-length album, Jesus Is King , and at the moment he's placing out one other album with the Sunday Service Choir known as Jesus Is Born .

It's a uncommon promise that West has adopted by way of on – he teased the discharge of Jesus Is Born final month when he introduced his first opera. The 19 – observe album options gospel remixes of current Kanye West songs and another tracks, plenty of which have been carried out at West's occasions all year long. Stream it under.