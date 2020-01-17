Stream Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Circles

Earlier than his loss of life in 2018, the late Mac Miller had made vital progress on a brand new album referred to as Circles . Miller labored on the undertaking with the legendary producer Jon Brion, identified for his work with Miller admirer Fiona Apple and on Kanye West’s orchestrally infused Late Registration . It was supposed as a companion to Swimming , the final album he launched whereas nonetheless alive, which started Miller and Brion's fruitful partnership.

Brion and others put in work to finish Circles , and now it has grow to be Miller's first posthumous launch. Past its heat, inviting lead single “Good News,” the album contains 11 extra beforehand unreleased tracks. Supposed influences for the undertaking contains T. Rex, Arthur Lee, and the Plastic Ono Band. If Swimming and “Good News” are any indication, it is going to be a wealthy and rewarding pay attention, and fairly presumably an emotionally taxing one.

Stream Circles in full beneath, and revisit our tribute to Miller.

Circles is out now on Warner.