Stream Madlib & amp; Oh No’s New Album The Professionals

Two of our most interesting hazily adventurous rapper / producers have been born into the household. Madlib and his youthful brother Oh No have each been making music for a lot of, a few years. More often than not, although, they haven’t been making music collectively. Over time, Madlib and Oh No have linked up just a few occasions to report tracks, referring to themselves because the Professionals. At this time, we lastly get the first-ever full-length Professionals venture.

Whereas it will be cool to listen to what would possibly occur if Madlib and Oh No traded off verses, and in the event that they produced tracks collectively, that's not what this Professionals album is. As a substitute, Madlib produced all of the beats on the album, and Oh No rapped on all of the songs. However that's nonetheless fairly good! Oh No is a robust, strong rapper. Madlib, in the meantime, is among the best indie-rap producers of all time. The Professionals arrives lower than a 12 months after Madlib teamed up with Freddie Gibbs on Bandana . The Professionals shouldn’t be Bandana . It's not Madvillainy , both. But it surely's nonetheless a full album of Madlib producing woozy, blunted tracks for a single rapper. On its face, that’s worthy of your consideration.

We've already posted “Superhumans,” the Professionals monitor with guest-verses from Chino XL and Elzhi. On this album, it's atypical. Aside from one look from California rapper Adub, The Professionals is freed from guest-rappers. As a substitute, it's simply youthful brother Oh No entering into over some murky, stumbling Madlib beats. Stream it under.

The Professionals is out now on Madlib Invazion.