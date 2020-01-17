Stream Stunna 4 Vegas' New Album Rich Youngin

There are a lot of recent rap albums out in the present day – Mac Miller, Eminem, Madlib and Oh No, the expanded Dreamville compilation, loads of stuff that we ' ll by no means even get round to posting. However in case you can spare any time inside this onslaught, you must in all probability spare a while for Wealthy Youngin , the most recent from longtime DaBaby collaborator Stunna four Vegas.

Stunna, like DaBaby, comes from Charlotte, and the 2 of them had been making anarchic, energetic songs collectively earlier than the remainder of the world caught on. Throughout DaBaby’s large breakout yr final yr, he based his personal Billion Greenback Child imprint and made Stunna his first signing. Like DaBaby, Stunna raps arduous and quick over springy, cartoonish blurp-bounce beats. Like DaBaby, Stunna doesn't take himself too significantly. And like DaBaby, he's industrious. Stunna's new album Wealthy Youngin , out in the present day, lower than a yr after Large 4x , his final album.

Wealthy Youngin is a fast, dizzy half-hour of extraordinarily energetic rap music. The lead single was the Offset collab “Up The Smoke,” and it's the uncommon latest Offset music the place Offset appears to essentially take pleasure in rapping; Child and Stunna are likely to carry the perfect out of folks that manner. Wealthy Youngin additionally options DaBaby and Lil Child on the opening observe “Do Dat.” However most of it’s simply Stunna going nuts by himself, which is absolutely all you want. Stream it under.

Wealthy Youngin is out now on Billion Greenback Child / Interscope.