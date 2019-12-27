Stream Travis Scott's New JACKBOYS Comp

Travis Scott has launched a brand new compilation referred to as JACKBOYS . The primary studio album to be launched on his Cactus Jack label, the seven-track venture options contributions from Younger Thug, Quavo, Offset, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Pop Smoke, and extra, plus a remix of Scott's current single “Highest In The Room ”with Rosalía and Lil Child. The duvet art work was shot by Spring Breakers / Gummo director Concord Korine, and Scott is auctioning off the customized blue and white Cactus Jack 1988 BMW E 30 M3 seen on the duvet. Stream JACKBOYS under.

JACKBOYS is out now on Cactus Jack.