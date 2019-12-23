Stream Your Old Droog’s New Album Jewelry

Brooklyn rapper Your Outdated Droog has been significantly churning out music this 12 months. In April, he shock launched It Wasn’t Even Shut . A second surprise-release album, Transportation , adopted in June. And now, he's again with one other shock drop and his third album of the 12 months, Jewellery .

Your Outdated Droog's newest incorporates a number of his previous associates. It was government produced by Mach-Hommy, who additionally options on a pair tracks. MF Doom and Matisyahu each seem as nicely. Beats got here from the likes of Quelle Chris, Edan, Tha God Fahim, Cohen Beats, and Preservation. However most of it nonetheless has Your Outdated Droog entrance and middle, with that laidback rasp that first drew comparisons to Nas nonetheless working in high quality type. (He additionally references the Nas comparisons in late-album spotlight “The Greatest To Ever Do It.”)

There are some enjoyable, tongue-in-cheek observe titles, from “Jew Tang” to “Mrs. Cloutfire, “but additionally some actual poignant moments like” Generations. “A lot of it sits proper in that gritty New York rap aesthetic Droog matches so comfortably inside. Above the manufacturing credit on Bandcamp, there's a be aware calling the album “A Chanukah Celebration.” It's good timing certainly for another YOD album in 2019, however whatever the event: three shock albums in a 12 months! What a run. Take a look at Jewellery under.

Jewellery is out now. You should purchase it on Bandcamp.