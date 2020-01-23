Street Dancer 3D Movie Review, Twitter Talk, Audience Reaction And Rating | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor

Road Dancer 3D is a Bollywood Hindi-language dance style movie directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie is scheduled to hit the massive screens on 24th January 2020. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in primary roles.

Road Dancer was written by Farhad Samji, Jagdeep Sidhu(Dialogues), produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza below T-Collection and Remo D’Souza Leisure.

Sachin–Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, and Guru Randhawa composed background rating and songs for the movie, Vijay Kumar Arora dealt with cinematography and enhancing was performed by Manan Ajay Sagar. AA movies firm has taken over distribution rights for the movie.

This movie was really deliberate to launch as a sequel to Disney’s ABCD 2. later as a consequence of a number of causes title was modified to Road Dancer. The movie unit started capturing for the movie from February 2019 and obtained wrapped up in July 2019. Katrina Kaif was initially chosen for the lead position, later she opted out.

The movie unit initially deliberate to launch the movie on eighth November 2019, later obtained postponed to January. The primary look poster of the movie was launched on 27th Might with the discharge date on it. The trailer of this movie was launched on December 17th, 2019 and acquired an immense response from the viewers. The trailer obtained 59.5 Million views and 926ok likes.

The video songs of this movie are getting large responses on youtube. The primary single Muqabla obtained large of 138 Million views. Later, one other 2 songs “GarmiSong” and “Illegal Weapon 2.0” obtained 99 Million and 85 Million respectively.

The movie’s launch date is coinciding with Republic day. The movie could get affected by different massive movies like Panga which can launch on the identical day. Varun Dhawan’s earlier movie Kalank has collected 146 Cr in India. Varun Dhawan is now working for the movie Coolie No.1 which will likely be launched in 2020.

