Street fight with hockey sticks ends with injuries, arrest

York Regional Police needed to break up two males preventing with hockey sticks on Friday.

Officers had been known as to a residence on Belvedere Cr., within the Yonge St. and Main Mackenzie Dr. E. space of Richmond Hill, simply after eight a.m.

“A call came in there were two men fighting on the street with hockey sticks and officers located two men with injuries and both were taken to hospital,” Sgt. Andy Pattenden stated.

“One was arrested and we are still trying to figure out what was going on. I’m guessing it wasn’t a hockey game,” he added.