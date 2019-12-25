Strictly Christmas special: Debbie McGee, 61, and Kevin Clifton win

By Kate Thomas for MailOnline

Printed: 13:01 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:12 EST, 25 December 2019

Debbie McGee has been topped the winner of this yr’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular alongside skilled companion Kevin Clifton.

The Christmas champions wowed the judges and the studio viewers with their quickstep to Jingle Bells by Michael Bublé, scoring an ideal 40.

The 61-year-old star, who got here third on the 2017 sequence of the present, could not conceal her delight as she lifted the Strictly Silver Star trophy.

Six of the most-loved and memorable Strictly stars from earlier sequence returned to the ballroom for a festive version of the nation’s favorite present to have fun the magic of Christmas.

Debbie was competing towards Chizzy Akudolu, Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the present wouldn’t be full with out the festive foursome on the judging panel; Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas.

The all-star extravaganza opened with a very magical group efficiency that includes our skilled dancers, and the Christmas forged of 2019 in Leeds Citadel, Kent.

Every couple then took to the dance ground for their very own particular person routines.

As soon as all had danced, the studio viewers voted for his or her favorite and their votes had been mixed with the judges’ scores to determine the winner.

Gemma and Gorka – who confirmed their romance shortly after she took half within the present in 2017 – had been partnered up for the very first time.

The chemistry was evident between the pair as they carried out a Jive to I Noticed Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, scoring 35.

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara danced the Salsa to Christmas Wrapping, incomes a rating of 35

Win: Kevin celebrated as he as soon as once more lifted the Strictly glitterball

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima carried out a Cha Cha to Get The Celebration Began, scoring 36.

Richard and Luba Mushtuk then carried out a Foxtrot You’re A Imply One, Mr Grinch, receiving a rating of 32.

Lastly, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – who’ve relationship since they had been partnered on the 2018 version of the present – carried out a Road Business to Sleigh Trip, securing an ideal rating of 40.

Tess and Claudia introduced Debbie and Kevin because the Christmas champions earlier than presenting them with the well-known Strictly Silver Star trophy.

Couple: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez danced collectively for the primary time on the present, after assembly on the 2017 sequence. They now share daughter Mia, 5 months

Sure! Former finalist Mark Wright danced with Janette Manrara on the present

Couple: Lastly, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – who’ve relationship since they had been partnered on the 2018 version of the present – carried out a Road Business to Sleigh Trip, securing an ideal rating of 40

Dance duo: Graziano Di Prima and Chizzy Akudolu confirmed off their dance strikes

Debbie enthused: ‘I wasn’t anticipating it! It’s simply wonderful however you realize, all people has been implausible – I believe it’s all people’s as a result of all of us had a good time, everybody did such nice dances.’

The icing on prime of the Christmas cake was a particular musical deal with from Liam Payne who sang his new tune All I Need for Christma, that includes a dance efficiency from Johannes Radebe and Nadiya Bychkova.

To shut the present in spectacular type all of the and judges took to the dancefloor as soon as once more for a Christmas social gathering spectacular.

Quartet: Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the present wouldn’t be full with out the festive foursome on the judging panel; Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas