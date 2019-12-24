Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2019: what are the songs and dances?

They’re going to have a (snow) ball. Strictly Come Dancing can have six of its most well-loved stars return for a one-off Christmas particular.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to host the particular, which is able to air on BBC One on Christmas Day. Singer Liam Payne can even be crooning his approach via a festive single.

And it simply wouldn’t really feel like Strictly with out a few acquainted faces on the judging panel. Sequence stalwarts Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will probably be on the panel, together with Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas as Head Choose.

Listed here are all of the songs and dances the festive particular has in retailer…

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton – Quickstep to ‘Jingle Bells’

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha to ‘Get the Party Started’ by P!nk

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez – The Jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ by The Jackson 5

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Road Industrial to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by The Ronettes

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara – Salsa to ‘Christmas Wrapping’ by The Waitresses

Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk – Foxtrot to ‘You’re a Imply One, Mr Grinch’ by Albert Hague

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular will air at four:40pm on Christmas Day on BBC One