Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima not worried about same-sex dance complaints

It was a particular second for Strictly Come Dancing when skilled dancer Graziano Di Prima joined his finest good friend Johannes Radebe for the present’s first same-sex dancing routine in November final 12 months.

Speaking to the February concern of Perspective journal, the skilled dancer, 25, admitted to crying as soon as the dance was over, recalling the historic second as one he’d bear in mind endlessly, regardless of the 200 complaints the BBC obtained protesting the routine.

In response to the complaints, Graziano informed the journal: ‘We weren’t frightened about it. There have been 200 complaints, however there have been thousands and thousands of individuals writing to us, sending us movies saying thanks and celebrating our friendship.’

He added: ‘I had the prospect to bounce with my good friend and to bounce with him was the perfect factor. On the finish of the day, you don’t have to have a feminine and a male to bounce; so long as you like dancing. Dance is love, that’s it’

Nearly two months after the Strictly routine, Graziano stays optimistic and optimistic.

He mentioned: ‘Why ought to I care about 200 folks? Are you kidding me? These 200 folks, you will note that sooner or later they may change their minds. It’s such a foolish factor as a result of dancing is for everybody. So long as you are feeling the power that dance can provide to you, you possibly can dance with whoever you need.’

When Graziano was first requested to carry out the dance together with his good friend, he admits to feeling thrilled, and that ‘dancing collectively as mates was a brand new feeling’.

Pondering again to the rehearsals, Graziano recalled: ‘When Jason [Gilkison] was choreographing that quantity, he mentioned to us, ‘As an alternative of enthusiastic about dancing as a female and male, simply take into consideration dancing as mates.

He added: ‘The three days earlier than the present, after we choreographed the quantity, had been stunning. We stayed there for hours and we had been smiling from ear to ear’.

After the present aired in November final 12 months, the BBC reported essentially the most complaints they obtained that month was about their dance, as 189 viewers protested to the routine

In a press release responding to the complaints, the BBC mentioned: ‘Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive present and is proud to have been capable of facilitate the dance between Johannes and Graziano throughout the Professionals’ dance.

‘They’re dancers at first, and their intercourse had no bearing on their routine.’

Following the dance, Johannes admitted he felt ‘liberated’ and honoured to carry out together with his finest good friend within the present’s first all-male routine as he informed Whats up! Journal that it made him really feel actually ‘accepted’.

Of the groundbreaking routine, he mentioned: ‘I’ve by no means felt so liberated. For the primary time in my life, I really feel accepted for who I’m.

‘That claims a lot concerning the folks of this nation. To have the ability to dance with a good friend I respect and adore is joyous.

‘There’s bromance galore between us, however there have been no female and male roles, simply free motion. It was stunning, stylish and chic.’

The skilled dancers left followers of the present in awe as they gracefully danced collectively alongside Aljaž Škorjanec, 29, Lyuba Mushtuk, 29, whereas Emeli Sande, 32, belted out her newest single.

The BBC One competitors has repeatedly confronted calls to introduce same-sex dance pairings for a number of years now.

Whereas there are nonetheless but to be any on the aggressive aspect of the present, we’ve seen some from the skilled dancers.

In 2018 Pasha Kovalev, 39, and AJ Pritchard, 24, made historical past as they danced collectively throughout a gaggle routine.