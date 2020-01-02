Strictly’s Kelvin and Oti will reunite for new dance event after being split on tour

Kelvin Fletcher gained a legion of followers on his method to profitable the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing crown alongside skilled accomplice Oti Mabuse – and the pair have now introduced that they’ll reunite for a brand new gig.

In a video launched through Mabuse’s Instagram, the pair introduced that they’ll dance collectively as a part of a vacation expertise at a particular occasion in New York.

The duo won’t seem as a part of the upcoming Strictly tour on account of Mabuse’s commitments as a choose on the dancing contest The Biggest Dancer, with Fletcher as an alternative partnered with Janette Manrara.

Accompanying her Instagram put up, Mabuse wrote, “I’m very excited to announce that I will likely be teaming up with my dance accomplice once more, @kelvin_fletcher for a really particular occasion with Think about Cruising in New York on the 13th June.

“This unique occasion is the beginning of a vacation of a lifetime which can see you fly to New York for three nights the place you’ll be part of us for a dance extravaganza!

“We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7 night full-board transatlantic cruise on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton.”

Fletcher noticed off competitors from Emma Barton and Karim Zeroaul to clinch the Glitterball throughout December’s remaining – having solely been drafted into the present as a last-minute alternative for injured Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.