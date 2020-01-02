News WORLD

Strictly’s Kelvin and Oti will reunite for new dance event after being split on tour

January 2, 2020
The pair have introduced that they’ll dance collectively once more

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX13 LIVE SHOW




Kelvin Fletcher gained a legion of followers on his method to profitable the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing crown alongside skilled accomplice Oti Mabuse – and the pair have now introduced that they’ll reunite for a brand new gig.

In a video launched through Mabuse’s Instagram, the pair introduced that they’ll dance collectively as a part of a vacation expertise at a particular occasion in New York.

The duo won’t seem as a part of the upcoming Strictly tour on account of Mabuse’s commitments as a choose on the dancing contest The Biggest Dancer, with Fletcher as an alternative partnered with Janette Manrara.

Accompanying her Instagram put up, Mabuse wrote, “I’m very excited to announce that I will likely be teaming up with my dance accomplice once more, @kelvin_fletcher for a really particular occasion with Think about Cruising in New York on the 13th June.

“This unique occasion is the beginning of a vacation of a lifetime which can see you fly to New York for three nights the place you’ll be part of us for a dance extravaganza!

“We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7 night full-board transatlantic cruise on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton.”

Fletcher noticed off competitors from Emma Barton and Karim Zeroaul to clinch the Glitterball throughout December’s remaining – having solely been drafted into the present as a last-minute alternative for injured Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

