Striker Juan Agudelo reportedly to sign with Inter Miami CF

There are studies that MLS striker Juan Agudelo shall be taking his skills to south Florida.

Agudelo, who was chosen by Toronto FC in Stage 2 of the MLS re-entry draft earlier this month, will signal with growth MLS franchise Inter Miami CF, based on sources. The Agudelo camp and TFC have been too far aside on compensation.

The 27-year-old earned $605,000 final season with the New England Revolution. The Revs declined an choice on his contract final month. TFC acquired his rights however couldn’t work out a deal.

TFC GM Ali Curtis was not too long ago in South America and Europe to scout a potential attacking participant/objective scorer who would signal on as a Designated Participant to complement star goal-scorer Jozy Altidore and playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo. A 3rd DP place opened up not too long ago when the Reds re-signed former DP Michael Bradley to a TAM contract.

TFC can also be making an attempt to carry again French winger Nicolas Benezet however, once more, the 2 sides are reportedly not near an settlement on cash.

Agudelo had received 28 caps with three targets for the U.S. and is coming off a season with the Revs the place he scored three targets and added two assists in 28 appearances, enjoying at a wide range of positions.