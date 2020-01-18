Strippers ‘fleeced lapdance punter out of £33,000 after pinning him down

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Strippers have ‘fleeced [a] lapdance punter out of £33,000 after pinning him down and forcing alcohol down his throat as they saved him captive for eight hours’.

The women allegedly held the reveller’s fingers to sort his pin into the cardboard machine at For Your Eyes Solely nightclub in Southampton.

They reportedly used bodily pressure to forestall him from leaving and he was lastly let go at noon – eight hours after he arrived at four.25am.

The £33okay was paid into the membership’s account earlier than being transferred to one of many dancers.

A dancer, who labored on the evening, stated: ‘This man got here in well wearing a white shirt, he wasn’t very drunk when he got here in however he obtained hammered so rapidly.’

In paperwork seen by The Solar, Kelly White, of Hampshire Police, stated: ‘CCTV from the venue has been obtained and it clearly exhibits the aggrieved making a number of digital monetary transactions to the dancer and the waitress beginning at four.25am for alcohol and sexual leisure with him leaving the membership at noon.’

The punter was seen ‘vomiting not less than twice’ and later being seen to be ‘near unconsciousness’.

This reportedly led him to a state the place he was ‘unable to make use of the bank card machine unaided’.

Hampshire Police at the moment are investigating the waitresses and strippers for theft, fraud, sexual assault and pretend imprisonment.

The Southampton membership has quickly closed and had its license suspended.

For Your Eyes Solely has been approached for remark.