STROBEL: 2020 visions for Variety

By now, after a lot sober thought and several other journeys to the vacation punch bowl, you could have drafted your New Yr’s resolutions.

When you’re like most individuals you could have vowed to a) Drop a few pounds, b) Journey, c) Be nicer, or d) Give up smoking, consuming, vaping, spitting, cussing, biting your nails and choosing your nostril.

When you’re like most individuals you’ll succumb to temptation by lunchtime on New Yr’s Day.

Historical past is strewn with good intentions gone unhealthy, resembling: “I will be more diplomatic” – Attila the Hun. “I’ll be a one-woman man” – Henry VIII. “We’ll open a candy store and retire” – Bonnie and Clyde. “I will quit running up deficits” – Justin Trudeau. “I will cure gridlock” – Mayor John Tory. “And Mexico will pay for it” – Donald Trump.

Sure, New Yr’s resolutions have a nasty behavior of biting you within the rear.

Let me recommend a decision that can by no means chunk again, although it might nibble at your heartstrings: “I will donate to the Sun Christmas Fund for Variety Village.”

Late, nice sportswriter George Gross and I’ve raised some $1.5 million through the fund through the years for the Village, which is an iconic Scarborough sports activities centre geared to youngsters with disabilities.

It’s the best New Yr’s decision you’ll ever make.

Merely donate at sunchristmasfund.ca and — voila! — you're carried out. Decision achieved — earlier than the brand new 12 months has even dawned.

Then you may return to slouching on the sofa, inhaling potato chips and swilling beer with a transparent conscience.

Wait. There’s extra. Donate by New Yr’s Eve and also you’ll be within the working for sinful draw prizes courtesy of the brass on the Solar/Postmedia, together with newer head honcho Andrew MacLeod and longtime boss-of-bosses Paul Godfrey.

Not that you just want any extra inspiration than the children — younger and outdated — you’ve examine on this area over the previous a number of weeks, from pint-sized dynamo Madi Ambos to 6-foot-Four teen Quentin “Q-man” Williams.

They, too, have massive plans for 2020.



Legendary columnist Mike Strobel can’t assist however look as much as Quentin “the Q-man” Williams, 16, who he hung out with just lately at Selection Village in Scarborough. (Erin Rivet photograph)

Madi, 6, vows to pluck up the braveness and power to swim within the deep finish of the Village pool by herself and to trip a giant child bike.

Kyra Menzie, 7, resolves to “be able to read a book by myself, learn to ride a bike with mommy and daddy, to hike up Killington Mountain (in Vermont) again and swim and dance every day.”

Q-man, 16, vows to construct up his mannequin airplane assortment and work on his math — in order that he can qualify for a glider pilot licence.

Zachary Rayment, who turned 11 this week and is a future Nobel Prize winner, vows “to try my hardest to gain more skills and be my best at swimming.” His little sister, Kate, 9, says, “this year I’m going to work hard to be a good friend to everyone.”



Zach Rayment at Selection Village. (Stan Behal, Toronto Solar)

Matt Hoffman, 40, is an Elvis fan with Down syndrome, who grew up at Selection and is now considered one of its best ambassadors. He emails:

“My New Yr’s decision for 2020 is to be good to everybody, even when they’re unkind to me.

“To work onerous with my private coach at Selection Village.

“And to attempt to make folks smile.”

I’m smiling simply typing this.

Matthew HoffmanMatthew Hoffman and coach Eric Savva, with Matthew’s greatest pal Jamie Ganpat, (in again, glasses) at Selection Village on Thursday December 12, 2019. Stan Behal/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

RECORD TALLY IN SIGHT

The celebs of Selection Village have impressed Solar readers to donate $35,000 to this point this Christmas season, with just a few days to go.

That provides us an outdoor shot at topping the file of $40,219.95, set final 12 months.

Can we do it? As much as you. Go to sunchristmasfund.ca. The next beneficiant people are the most recent to have carried out their half:

