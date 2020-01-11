STROBEL: Everyone’s a winner with Sun Christmas Fund for Variety Village

In case you are a donor to the Solar Christmas Fund, it’s reward sufficient to see these Selection Village youngsters’ smiles of thanks.

However, heck, draw prizes by no means damage anyone, both.

The fund this season topped $45,000, a report tally and nice information for the Village, a sports activities centre in Scarborough famend as a second residence for youngsters with disabilities.

Selection’s fieldhouse, pool, sports activities groups, summer season camps, therapists, theatre troupe and myriad different providers provide actual “inclusion,” not the phony, political sort. The place counts on individuals such as you to assist maintain its doorways open — and 1000’s of readers have stepped up through the years via the Christmas Fund.

Donors certified for our prize draw, and so they’re all true winners in my guide, however these people obtained further fortunate:

– Elizabeth Shelton, of Toronto, a Sonos speaker

– Sheila Kelly, of Toronto, Sennheiser over-ear sound isolating wi-fi headphones

– Joanne Corridor, of Pickering, 4 tickets to the Hockey Corridor of Fame

– Gloria and Bob Aitken, 4 tickets to the Hockey Corridor of Fame

– Joan and George Chisholm, of Milton, two Mirvish tickets to a efficiency of Come From Away

– Cathy Caronzo, of North York, Liberty Leisure Group present card

– Marisa Modeski, of Mississauga, Liberty Leisure Group present card

– Mike Madill, of Toronto, two tickets to an govt suite for a Toronto Maple Leafs sport

– Brent Allen, of Toronto, Callaway Golf prize pack

– Lindsay Blakely, of Toronto, a ClubLink voucher

[email protected]