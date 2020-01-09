Strong Bond With New Generation Of Diaspora Is Our Focus: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar mentioned at an occasion organised on the event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2020 in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned on Thursday that the principle focus is to maintain a robust bond between India and the brand new technology of the diaspora by bringing in reforms within the Abroad Citizenship of India (OCI) scheme.

“We must make it easier for them (Indian Diaspora) to travel to India and it motivates us to reform our passports and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) scheme. Through technology, we have made consular, passport and visa services more people-friendly such as in mobile passport app, e-passport, e-visa, and others,” the diplomat careworn.

He additionally mentioned that the Indian authorities is making an attempt to make the provisions safer for work, journey and residing overseas for the Diaspora.

Subsequently, the minister remarked, that the federal government has undertaken sure measures to nurture the connection between Indians and folks of Indian origin residing overseas.

The federal government, final month, had relaxed sure OCI tips for reissue of passport for these under 20 years of age. The identical new norms, granted until June 30 this yr and described as a “temporary relaxation” by the Ministry of Exterior Affairs mentioned in a press release, could be relevant for individuals who are above 50 years.

The MEA mentioned, “In case an OCI cardholder below the age of 20 years has not got OCI card re-issued on change of passport, he/she may travel on the strength of his/her existing OCI card bearing old passport number subject to the condition that along with the new passport, the OCI cardholder carries old passport mentioned in the OCI card”.

“In case an OCI cardholder who has attained the age of 50 years and got his/her passport renewed subsequently but has not got his/her OCI card re-issued on renewal of passport, he/she may travel till June 30, 2020, on the strength of existing OCI card along with the new and old passports,” the assertion mentioned.

The re-issuance of OCI card just isn’t required every time a passport is issued to a cardholder between 21 and 50 years of age.

“The day for going to embassies and consulates for such purposes is now over,” S Jaishankar mentioned.

“To that end, a number of initiatives have been taken for our migrant workers including pre-departure training programs. Grievance redressal mechanisms such as e-migrate and mother portals are also examples of relevance. Our embassies have been equipped to assist those more vulnerable and in need,” he mentioned.

PBD is widely known on January 9 yearly to mark the contribution of the abroad Indian group to the event of India. January 9, 1915 was the day that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and ultimately led India’s freedom battle.

He additionally famous, “Our aim is also to be the primary and quick responder to these in misery scenario, whether or not they’re travellers who misplaced paperwork, college students in problem, ladies in stress conditions or staff who want assist.