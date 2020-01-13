News

January 14, 2020
Student Critical After Javelin Pierces Skull During Sports Event In Bengal

The boy has been operated upon and stays crucial. (Representational)

Howrah:

A sports activities occasion become a nightmare after a javelin pierced a scholar’s cranium in West Bengal’s Howrah, the police mentioned. 

The Class 6 scholar was operated upon on the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, the place he was admitted in a critical situation, sources mentioned. He’s being stored below remark on the hospital after the javelin was taken out, which perforated a aspect of his cranium. 

The javelin penetrated the cranium of the boy, who had out of the blue entered a aspect of the bottom the place the occasion was being held, Arunava Bajani, the headmaster of the varsity, mentioned.

The injured boy was instantly taken to the hospital, a Howrah district police official mentioned. 

