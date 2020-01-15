Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — A 19-year-old scholar was shot to dying Tuesday at a Texas highschool, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officers mentioned.

Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of the Houston Impartial Faculty District, confirmed the taking pictures sufferer at Bellaire Excessive Faculty had died. She gave no different info and took no questions.

A suspect and one other individual police mentioned was related to the case had been arrested about three half of hours after the taking pictures Tuesday night time, in keeping with statements from the college district and Bellaire police. They mentioned no different info could be launched for now, together with additional particulars about the place the taking pictures occurred within the faculty complicated, whether or not the suspect was a scholar or what led to the arrest.

The district introduced courses had been canceled Wednesday, after Latham initially mentioned they had been occurring as scheduled.

Emergency crews had been seen performing CPR as the coed was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outdoors the college, KPRC-TV reported. There have been conflicting media studies about whether or not the taking pictures occurred inside or outdoors the college.

The town, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a taking pictures and mentioned the suspect continues to be at giant. It suggested resident to keep away from the realm across the faculty or stay of their properties. Officers gave no replace on the suspect’s standing later at a information convention.

Tv footage from the college confirmed college students gathered outdoors and police automobiles and an ambulance with their lights blazing.

___

This story has been corrected to replicate that the coed killed was 19, not 16, and that the superintendent’s final title is Lathan, not Latham.