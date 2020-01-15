Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — A pupil was shot to demise Tuesday at a Texas highschool, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officers stated.

Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Unbiased College District, confirmed the capturing sufferer at Bellaire Excessive College had died. She gave no different data and took no questions.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening, in accordance to a college district assertion issued about three 1/2 hours after the capturing. It supplied no different particulars about the place the capturing occurred within the faculty complicated, whether or not the suspect was a pupil, or what led to the arrest.

The district pronounces lessons had been canceled Wednesday after Latham initially stated they had been occurring as scheduled. Representatives of the district and Bellaire police didn’t instantly reply to messages from The Related Press.

Emergency crews had been seen performing CPR as the coed was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance exterior the college, KPRC-TV reported. There have been conflicting media studies about whether or not the capturing occurred inside or exterior the college.

Town, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a capturing and stated the suspect continues to be at massive. It suggested resident to keep away from the world across the faculty or stay of their houses. Officers gave no replace on the suspect’s standing later at a information convention.

Tv footage from the college confirmed college students gathered exterior and police automobiles and an ambulance with their lights blazing.